Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Shaftesbury Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

About Shaftesbury Capital

CCPPF stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Shaftesbury Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

Featured Articles

