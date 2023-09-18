SelectQuote’s (SLQT) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
SelectQuote Stock Performance
Shares of SLQT opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.52. SelectQuote has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $221.78 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SelectQuote
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SelectQuote
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.