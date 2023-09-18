Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 399,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,210. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.