Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Reduced by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHF opened at $35.30 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

