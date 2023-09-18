RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Short Interest Update

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Shares of RTX opened at $75.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. RTX has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RTX will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

