RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $75.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

