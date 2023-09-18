Royal Bank of Canada Lowers WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$2.50

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday.

WildBrain Company Profile

WLDBF opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

