Royal Bank of Canada Lowers WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$2.50

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WildBrain
WildBrain Stock Up 8.8 %
WildBrain Company Profile
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WildBrain
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.