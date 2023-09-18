Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of GCT opened at $11.45 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $465.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

