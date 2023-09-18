Roth Mkm Cuts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $49.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Summit Insights raised Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised Semtech from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Semtech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.85.

SMTC stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Semtech by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Semtech by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Semtech by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

