Roivant Sciences’ (ROIV) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ROIV. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.28. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 106,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $1,297,381.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 611,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,458,000.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $44,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 106,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $1,297,381.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 611,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,458,000.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,715,072 shares of company stock worth $137,023,241. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,026,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

