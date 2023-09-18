REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

REV Group Stock Performance

NYSE REVG opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.94 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,874,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

