Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives GBX 2,601.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,638 ($33.01).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.79) to GBX 3,170 ($39.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,770 ($34.66) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.67) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,804.20 ($35.09) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,583 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,572.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,076.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 2,124 ($26.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,814 ($35.21).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,153.85%.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
