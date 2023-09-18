Raymond James Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $191.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $173.00 to $191.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. UBS Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.39.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $155.75 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.