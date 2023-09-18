QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after buying an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,140. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.