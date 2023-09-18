Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 188 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.21. The company had a trading volume of 113,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,384. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

