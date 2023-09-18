Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSD. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 69.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSD stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.72. 28,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,729. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

