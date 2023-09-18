Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,544,000.

JHMM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.81. 39,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

