PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

PCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

