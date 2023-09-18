ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,011,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 3,361,061 shares.The stock last traded at $54.74 and had previously closed at $54.55.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $856.19.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,319.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,079,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,878,000 after buying an additional 17,735,327 shares during the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $11,295,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 402.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 586,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 470,010 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 404.0% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 503,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 403,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 199,081 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

