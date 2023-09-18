ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

PRQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,427.27% and a negative return on equity of 86.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.