Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

