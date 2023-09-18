Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Cut to $197.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $198.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Get Primerica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Primerica

Primerica Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PRI opened at $201.35 on Thursday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $120.96 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.90.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,165,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after buying an additional 174,822 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 27.4% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 573,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,500,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.