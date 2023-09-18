Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.62. 39,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 297,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRME. Jonestrading began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 1,375,093 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after buying an additional 526,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 415,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 299,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.