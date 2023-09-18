Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.62. 39,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 297,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRME

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prime Medicine

In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,093 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 526,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 415,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 299,963 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.