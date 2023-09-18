Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Update

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 555,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Premier Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.27. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.37 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $31,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,190.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 365.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Premier Financial by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 774.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

