Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.66. 634,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,026,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

