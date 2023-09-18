Planned Solutions Inc. Has $513,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Planned Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 114,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average is $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

