Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 655 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,994 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.00. 1,864,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

