PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.00 million, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PED. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
