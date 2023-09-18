Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,406 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 506,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,762 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.12. 1,217,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,169. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

