Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Etfidea LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $158.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,305. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.