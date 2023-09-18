Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $5,893,000. Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

