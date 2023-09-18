Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $66.63. 61,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.