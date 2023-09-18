Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New $739,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.18. 539,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,634. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.47 and a 200-day moving average of $254.29.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

