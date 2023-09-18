Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys Shares of 10,188 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
SDY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.00. 145,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average is $122.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
