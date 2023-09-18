OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OMF opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. OneMain has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $48.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors lifted its position in OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 153.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $38,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in OneMain by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after buying an additional 711,440 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

