Omega Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.4% during the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,489,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,525,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

