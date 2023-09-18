Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 643 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.80. 1,537,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,109. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

