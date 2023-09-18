Omega Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,381. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.