Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $409.41. 1,383,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

