NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NuZee Stock Performance
Shares of NUZE opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.27. NuZee has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 134.06% and a negative net margin of 294.03%.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on NuZee in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.
