Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $190.43 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $201.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.12. The company has a market cap of $427.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 20th.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $18,919,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $2,679,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

