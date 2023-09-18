Norway Savings Bank Has $1.46 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 20.1% during the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $278.23 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

