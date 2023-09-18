Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

