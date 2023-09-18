NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average is $112.67. The company has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

