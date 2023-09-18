NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 251.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.07.

NKE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.09. 966,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,507. The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

