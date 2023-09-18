Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Up 2.3%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.16. 24,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 665,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 2.95.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Newpark Resources

In other news, Director Claudia Michel Meer bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 81,643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 15.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 259,227 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 278.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 174,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.