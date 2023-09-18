Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Summit Insights upgraded Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded Semtech from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.85.

Semtech Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Semtech has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after buying an additional 606,593 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Semtech by 1,163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,915,000 after buying an additional 3,686,252 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Semtech by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after buying an additional 2,885,729 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

