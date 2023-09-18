National Bank Financial Cuts WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$2.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday.
WildBrain Stock Up 8.8 %
WildBrain Company Profile
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
