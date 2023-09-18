Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Short Interest Update

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE MUR opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.39.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

